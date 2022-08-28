SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $1.41 Million Stock Position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHB – Get Rating) by 149.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 26,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,748 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Schwab US Broad Market ETF were worth $1,405,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of SCHB. Coulter & Justus Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Schwab US Broad Market ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,122,000. Evensky & Katz LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.2% in the 1st quarter. Evensky & Katz LLC now owns 4,006,950 shares of the company’s stock valued at $213,931,000 after buying an additional 2,005,314 shares during the last quarter. Strid Group LLC grew its stake in Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 106.0% in the 1st quarter. Strid Group LLC now owns 2,437,465 shares of the company’s stock valued at $130,136,000 after buying an additional 1,254,153 shares during the last quarter. HT Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 100.8% during the 1st quarter. HT Partners LLC now owns 2,494,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,175,000 after purchasing an additional 1,252,395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Callan Capital LLC grew its position in shares of Schwab US Broad Market ETF by 111.4% during the 1st quarter. Callan Capital LLC now owns 2,073,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,092,658 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Broad Market ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:SCHB traded down $1.67 on Friday, reaching $47.71. 1,010,983 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,227,146. The company has a fifty day moving average of $46.85 and a 200-day moving average of $48.87. Schwab US Broad Market ETF has a twelve month low of $42.60 and a twelve month high of $57.10.

About Schwab US Broad Market ETF

Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Small-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted market capitalization weighted index that reflects the shares of securities actually available to investors in the marketplace. The Fund’s index includes the 2,500 publicly traded United States companies for, which pricing information is available.

