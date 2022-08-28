SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Cuts Holdings in American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating) by 13.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,211 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 340 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in American Tower were worth $556,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCLA Investment Management Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. CCLA Investment Management Ltd now owns 196,971 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $49,537,000 after acquiring an additional 10,459 shares during the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Csenge Advisory Group increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 139.8% in the 1st quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 1,892 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $475,000 after acquiring an additional 1,103 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1,115.6% in the 1st quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 64,268 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $16,145,000 after acquiring an additional 58,981 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd increased its holdings in shares of American Tower by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 31,311 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,866,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.00% of the company’s stock.

Get American Tower alerts:

American Tower Price Performance

Shares of AMT traded down $7.05 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $261.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,227,396 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,935,054. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.47. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $262.60 and a 200 day simple moving average of $251.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $121.61 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.96, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.46. American Tower Co. has a 1-year low of $220.00 and a 1-year high of $303.72.

Analyst Ratings Changes

American Tower ( NYSE:AMT Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.99. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. American Tower had a return on equity of 28.93% and a net margin of 27.23%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.42 EPS. Analysts predict that American Tower Co. will post 9.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AMT has been the topic of a number of research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded American Tower from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $245.00 to $285.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Bank of America initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Sunday, June 5th. They set a “buy” rating and a $315.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on American Tower in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $313.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on American Tower from $268.00 to $252.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Barclays raised their price target on American Tower from $284.00 to $290.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $291.53.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 150 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $254.53, for a total transaction of $38,179.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,672,516.63. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert D. Hormats sold 200 shares of American Tower stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $235.40, for a total value of $47,080.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 6,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,582,123.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

American Tower Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Tower Corporation, one of the largest global REITs, is a leading independent owner, operator and developer of multitenant communications real estate with a portfolio of approximately 219,000 communications sites. For more information about American Tower, please visit the Earnings Materials and Investor Presentations sections of our investor relations website at www.americantower.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for American Tower Co. (NYSE:AMT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for American Tower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Tower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.