SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Boosts Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,192 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 218 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DG. Meeder Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 1st quarter worth about $720,000. Metis Global Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Dollar General by 79.0% during the 1st quarter. Metis Global Partners LLC now owns 3,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $821,000 after acquiring an additional 1,628 shares in the last quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $912,000. Intelligent Financial Strategies purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $152,000. Finally, Arvest Trust Co. N A purchased a new stake in shares of Dollar General during the 4th quarter worth about $270,000. 94.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE DG traded down $9.76 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $236.32. 2,783,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,001,393. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $231.92. The stock has a market capitalization of $53.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.24, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.09 and a current ratio of 0.97. Dollar General Co. has a twelve month low of $183.25 and a twelve month high of $262.20.

Dollar General ( NYSE:DG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The company reported $2.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $9.43 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.40 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 6.58% and a return on equity of 37.05%. The business’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Dollar General Co. will post 11.56 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, October 4th will be issued a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, October 3rd. This represents a $2.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Dollar General’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.56%.

In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CAO Anita C. Elliott sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.11, for a total transaction of $1,235,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,279 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,022,703.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Patricia Filikrushel sold 5,289 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $221.59, for a total transaction of $1,171,989.51. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,050,700.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.73% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Dollar General from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Truist Financial raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $227.00 to $262.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Citigroup lowered shares of Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $258.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $264.00 to $266.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price target on shares of Dollar General from $240.00 to $275.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Dollar General currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $267.54.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, Midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

