Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the July 31st total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 574.0 days.

SQNXF traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44. Square Enix has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.55.

Square Enix Holdings Co, Ltd. operates in the content and service businesses in Japan, North America, Europe, and rest of Asia. It operates through four segments: Digital Entertainment, Amusement, Publication, and Merchandising. The company's Digital Entertainment segment plans, develops, distributes, and operates digital entertainment content primarily in the form of games.

