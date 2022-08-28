Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Square Enix Holdings Co., Ltd. (OTCMKTS:SQNXF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 57,400 shares, a decline of 61.0% from the July 31st total of 147,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 574.0 days.
Square Enix Price Performance
SQNXF traded down $2.43 on Friday, hitting $42.55. The company had a trading volume of 1,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 817. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $45.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.44. Square Enix has a 1-year low of $38.42 and a 1-year high of $63.56. The stock has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.13 and a beta of 0.55.
Square Enix Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Square Enix (SQNXF)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Square Enix Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square Enix and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.