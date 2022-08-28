Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB) Short Interest Update

Spruce Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decrease in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 72,000 shares, a decrease of 31.8% from the July 31st total of 105,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 139,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days. Approximately 0.6% of the shares of the company are short sold.
Spruce Biosciences Trading Down 2.1 %
Spruce Biosciences stock traded down $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $2.10. The stock had a trading volume of 6,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 243,494. Spruce Biosciences has a 12 month low of $1.25 and a 12 month high of $8.26. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1.87. The company has a current ratio of 9.55, a quick ratio of 9.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $49.36 million, a PE ratio of -1.11 and a beta of 1.62.
Spruce Biosciences (NASDAQ:SPRB – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.52) by $0.01. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Spruce Biosciences will post -2.15 EPS for the current year.
Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Spruce Biosciences in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.43.
Spruce Biosciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing novel therapies for rare endocrine disorders. The company engages in developing tildacerfont, a non-steroidal therapy to enhance disease control and reduce steroid burden for adult patients suffering from congenital adrenal hyperplasia (CAH), which is in Phase 2b clinical trial; and to evaluate glucocorticoid reduction and clinical consequences in adult patients with classic CAH that is Phase 2b clinical trial.
