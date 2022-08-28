Sportcash One (SCONEX) Price Down 6.9% Over Last Week

Sportcash One (SCONEX) traded down 3.6% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. Sportcash One has a market cap of $68,614.04 and $188,334.00 worth of Sportcash One was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Sportcash One has traded 6.9% lower against the US dollar. One Sportcash One coin can currently be bought for $0.0054 or 0.00000027 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.
Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002247 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00828752 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Sportcash One
Sportcash One’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 12,706,570 coins. Sportcash One’s official Twitter account is @sportcashone.
Buying and Selling Sportcash One
