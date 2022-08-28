Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR) Issues Q3 2022 Earnings Guidance

Spire Global (OTCMKTS:SPIR – Get Rating) updated its third quarter 2022 earnings guidance on Friday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -$0.11–$0.10 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of -$0.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $19.50 million-$20.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $22.28 million. Spire Global also updated its FY 2022 guidance to -$0.42–$0.40 EPS.

Spire Global Stock Down 5.2 %

Shares of Spire Global stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.47. 703,125 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,071,082. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $1.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.71. Spire Global has a 1-year low of $1.12 and a 1-year high of $19.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Spire Global

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Spire Global by 2.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 316,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $664,000 after buying an additional 8,773 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers purchased a new position in Spire Global during the 2nd quarter worth $209,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Spire Global by 19.2% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 79,078 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 12,762 shares during the period. Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Spire Global by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 68,072 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $143,000 after acquiring an additional 17,172 shares during the period. Finally, Warren Averett Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Spire Global in the 1st quarter valued at about $108,000. Institutional investors own 88.76% of the company’s stock.

About Spire Global

Spire Global, Inc develops a hardware and intelligent analytics platform that tracks the oceans, skies, and weather. It serves maritime, weather, aviation, space services, earth intelligence, and federal industries. Spire Global, Inc has a strategic partnership with TAC Index Limited. Spire Global, Inc was formerly known as Nanosatisfi, Inc and changed its name to Spire Global, Inc in July 2014.

