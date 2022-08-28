Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Spectris plc (OTCMKTS:SEPJF – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,700 shares, a decline of 30.8% from the July 31st total of 3,900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 6.8 days.

Spectris Price Performance

OTCMKTS:SEPJF remained flat at $32.02 during trading hours on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 5 shares, compared to its average volume of 739. Spectris has a twelve month low of $31.48 and a twelve month high of $55.28. The business’s 50 day moving average is $34.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $35.46.

Get Spectris alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. HSBC raised shares of Spectris from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,500 ($42.29) to GBX 3,485 ($42.11) in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Spectris from GBX 3,980 ($48.09) to GBX 3,650 ($44.10) in a research note on Tuesday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Spectris presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,492.50.

About Spectris

Spectris plc manufactures and sells measuring instruments and controls worldwide. It operates through Malvern Panalytical, HBK, Omega and Industrial Solutions segments. The Malvern Panalytical segment provides measurement and materials characterization and efficiency in R&D and manufacturing sectors.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Spectris Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spectris and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.