Spectral Medical (TSE:SDI) PT Raised to C$0.70

Spectral Medical (TSE:SDI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Stifel Nicolaus from C$0.65 to C$0.70 in a research report report published on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.
Spectral Medical Stock Performance
