SparksPay (SPK) Reaches Market Capitalization of $29,520.60

SparksPay (SPK) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One SparksPay coin can currently be bought for $0.0025 or 0.00000013 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, SparksPay has traded up 10.8% against the dollar. SparksPay has a total market capitalization of $29,520.60 and approximately $1.00 worth of SparksPay was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get SparksPay alerts:

UFO Gaming (UFO) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Uniform Fiscal Object (UFO) traded 37.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000005 BTC.

CyborgShiba (CBS) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Feathercoin (FTC) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC.

KlayCity (ORB) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0667 or 0.00000334 BTC.

THEKEY (TKY) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Innova (INN) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0349 or 0.00000175 BTC.

Columbus (CBS) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

GoByte (GBX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0084 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Chi Gastoken (CHI) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0518 or 0.00000259 BTC.

SparksPay Profile

SPK is a POW/Masternode coin that uses the NeoScrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on January 23rd, 2018. SparksPay’s total supply is 12,599,691 coins and its circulating supply is 11,717,307 coins. The official website for SparksPay is sparkspay.io. SparksPay’s official Twitter account is @SparksPayIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for SparksPay is /r/SparksCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for SparksPay is medium.com/sparkspay.

SparksPay Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SparksPay is a cryptocurrency based on the NeoScrypt algorithm, it is the “fuel” that powers the eCommerce platform. Fees to merchants are based on a nominal percentage value of the transactions performed on the Sparks platform and are paid for by merchants using Sparks coin Click here for Masternode stats from masternodes.online. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SparksPay directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SparksPay should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase SparksPay using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for SparksPay Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for SparksPay and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.