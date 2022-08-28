Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY) Short Interest Down 73.9% in August

Spark New Zealand Limited (OTCMKTS:SPKKY – Get Rating) saw a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,700 shares, a decline of 73.9% from the July 31st total of 75,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 40,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days.
Spark New Zealand Stock Down 4.3 %
SPKKY traded down $0.71 on Friday, reaching $15.91. 27,684 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 35,234. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.03. Spark New Zealand has a fifty-two week low of $13.86 and a fifty-two week high of $17.45.
Spark New Zealand Company Profile
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Spark New Zealand (SPKKY)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Receive News & Ratings for Spark New Zealand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spark New Zealand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.