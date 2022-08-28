SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP) Short Interest Update

SPAR Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SGRP – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 26,500 shares, an increase of 64.6% from the July 31st total of 16,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are short sold.

SPAR Group Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ SGRP remained flat at $1.27 during trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 9,836 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,565. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $1.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.23. The company has a quick ratio of 1.39, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. SPAR Group has a 1 year low of $1.00 and a 1 year high of $1.82. The company has a market capitalization of $27.63 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.16 and a beta of 1.16.

Insider Activity at SPAR Group

In other SPAR Group news, Director Robert G/ Brown sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.23, for a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,691,618 shares in the company, valued at $7,000,690.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 110,966 shares of company stock worth $137,193 over the last quarter. 49.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Trading of SPAR Group

SPAR Group Company Profile

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in SPAR Group stock. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPAR Group, Inc. ( NASDAQ:SGRP Get Rating ) by 31.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 112,242 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,688 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.51% of SPAR Group worth $132,000 as of its most recent SEC filing. 7.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

SPAR Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides merchandising and brand marketing services worldwide. The company offers syndicated and dedicated merchandising services at the retail store level for retailers, manufacturers, and distributors; and project services, such as new product launches, special seasonal or promotional merchandising, product support, product recalls, and in-store product demonstrations and in-store product sampling, as well as kiosk product replenishment, inventory control, new and existing store resets, re-merchandising, remodels and category implementations, and under annual or stand-alone project contracts or agreements.

