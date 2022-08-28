Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA) Short Interest Update

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SBSAA – Get Rating) saw a significant decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 600 shares, a decline of 25.0% from the July 31st total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 15,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Spanish Broadcasting System Stock Performance

Shares of Spanish Broadcasting System stock traded up $0.11 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 380 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,731. Spanish Broadcasting System has a 52 week low of $1.20 and a 52 week high of $5.60. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.68.

About Spanish Broadcasting System

Spanish Broadcasting System, Inc operates as a Spanish-language media and entertainment company in the United States. It operates in two segments, Radio and Television. The company produces and distributes Spanish-language content, including radio programs, television shows, and music and live entertainment.

