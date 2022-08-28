Spaceswap MILK2 Hits Market Capitalization of $136,135.63 (MILK2)

Spaceswap MILK2 (MILK2) traded 2% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. In the last week, Spaceswap MILK2 has traded down 5.1% against the dollar. One Spaceswap MILK2 coin can now be bought for about $0.0185 or 0.00000092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Spaceswap MILK2 has a market cap of $136,135.63 and approximately $404.00 worth of Spaceswap MILK2 was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005002 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001671 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002236 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.97 or 0.00830215 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
About Spaceswap MILK2
Spaceswap MILK2’s total supply is 7,441,642 coins and its circulating supply is 7,376,937 coins. Spaceswap MILK2’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi.
Spaceswap MILK2 Coin Trading
