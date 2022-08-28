Sovryn Market Cap Hits $11.28 Million (SOV)

Sovryn (SOV) traded 2% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on August 28th. Sovryn has a market cap of $11.28 million and $106,404.00 worth of Sovryn was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Sovryn coin can now be purchased for $0.50 or 0.00002524 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Sovryn has traded down 5.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005014 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.33 or 0.00001676 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002225 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.79 or 0.00831296 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Sovryn Profile

Sovryn’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,408,584 coins. Sovryn’s official Twitter account is @SovrynBTC. The Reddit community for Sovryn is https://reddit.com/r/Sovryn and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Sovryn Coin Trading

