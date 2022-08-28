Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd’s Lock-Up Period To End Tomorrow (NASDAQ:SPCMU)

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I’s (NASDAQ:SPCMU – Get Rating) lock-up period is set to end on Monday, August 29th. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I had issued 22,500,000 shares in its public offering on March 2nd. The total size of the offering was $225,000,000 based on an initial share price of $10.00. After the end of Sound Point Acquisition Corp I’s lock-up period, restrictions preventing major shareholders and company insiders from selling shares in the company will be lifted.

NASDAQ SPCMU opened at $10.13 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.10. Sound Point Acquisition Corp I has a twelve month low of $10.00 and a twelve month high of $10.19.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SPCMU. Apollo Management Holdings L.P. bought a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $22,404,000. Saba Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $14,583,000. Spring Creek Capital LLC bought a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $12,072,000. Glazer Capital LLC bought a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,523,000. Finally, Radcliffe Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Sound Point Acquisition Corp I during the first quarter valued at approximately $6,036,000.

Sound Point Acquisition Corp I, Ltd does not have significant operations. The company focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It primarily focuses on technology, media, consumer brands, and other industries.

