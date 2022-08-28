SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

SOPHiA GENETICS SA (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) was the target of a large decline in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 126,300 shares, a decline of 23.8% from the July 31st total of 165,800 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 92,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.4 days.

SOPHiA GENETICS Price Performance

SOPH traded down $0.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $3.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 75,896 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,899. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $3.70 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.05. The stock has a market cap of $233.72 million and a PE ratio of -2.51. SOPHiA GENETICS has a twelve month low of $2.16 and a twelve month high of $19.80.

SOPHiA GENETICS (NASDAQ:SOPH – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.39). The company had revenue of $11.67 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.77 million. SOPHiA GENETICS had a negative return on equity of 35.51% and a negative net margin of 211.72%. Equities analysts anticipate that SOPHiA GENETICS will post -1.47 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Institutional Trading of SOPHiA GENETICS

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on SOPHiA GENETICS from $14.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SOPH. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter worth $31,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter worth $63,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise boosted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 17.8% during the 2nd quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 19,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $73,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. purchased a new stake in SOPHiA GENETICS during the 2nd quarter worth $102,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in SOPHiA GENETICS by 153.4% during the 2nd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 45,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $165,000 after purchasing an additional 27,700 shares during the period. 27.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About SOPHiA GENETICS

SOPHiA GENETICS SA operates as a healthcare technology company. The company offers SOPHiA DDM platform, a cloud-based software-as-a-service platform for analyzing data and generating insights from multimodal data sets and diagnostic modalities. Its SOPHiA DDM platform and related solutions, products, and services are used by hospital, laboratory, and biopharma worldwide.

Further Reading

