Solrise Finance Trading 8.6% Lower This Week (SLRS)

Solrise Finance (SLRS) traded down 1.7% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on August 27th. One Solrise Finance coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0245 or 0.00000122 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Solrise Finance has traded down 8.6% against the US dollar. Solrise Finance has a market capitalization of $2.04 million and approximately $428,279.00 worth of Solrise Finance was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004983 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002232 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.82 or 0.00826288 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Solrise Finance Profile
Solrise Finance’s total supply is 998,999,755 coins and its circulating supply is 83,251,940 coins. Solrise Finance’s official Twitter account is @SolriseFinance.
Buying and Selling Solrise Finance
