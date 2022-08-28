SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY) Short Interest Update

SoftBank Corp. (OTCMKTS:SOBKY – Get Rating) was the target of a large decrease in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, a decrease of 97.2% from the July 31st total of 70,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 291,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Separately, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of SoftBank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th.

Shares of OTCMKTS:SOBKY traded down $0.13 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.93. 165,279 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 196,633. SoftBank has a 12 month low of $10.55 and a 12 month high of $14.88. The company has a 50 day moving average of $11.20 and a 200-day moving average of $11.63.

SoftBank Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the telecommunication and information technology businesses in Japan. It operates through Consumer, Enterprise, Distribution, and Yahoo segments. The Consumer segment offers mobile communications services, including voice call, data transmission, and related services to subscribers under the SoftBank, Y!mobile, LINE MOBILE, and LINEMO brands.

