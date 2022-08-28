Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $61,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $557,799,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after purchasing an additional 798,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Snowflake alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.79.

Insider Transactions at Snowflake

Snowflake Stock Up 0.7 %

In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . In other news, insider Benoit Dageville sold 727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total transaction of $99,002.86. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 16,620 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,263,311.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Frank Slootman sold 1,727 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.18, for a total value of $235,182.86. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 138,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $18,867,875.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 3,678 shares of company stock worth $524,444. 8.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

SNOW stock opened at $197.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.46. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.