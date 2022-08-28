Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW) Stake Lessened by Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp

Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lessened its stake in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 267,347 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,914 shares during the quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp’s holdings in Snowflake were worth $61,257,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth $680,165,000. Scgf Iii Management LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $673,471,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 39.2% in the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the period. Lone Pine Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Snowflake in the fourth quarter worth about $557,799,000. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after purchasing an additional 798,353 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Snowflake from $230.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Snowflake from $120.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday. Rosenblatt Securities cut their target price on Snowflake from $255.00 to $245.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Snowflake from $192.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and twenty-four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $214.79.
Insider Transactions at Snowflake
Snowflake Stock Up 0.7 %
SNOW stock opened at $197.71 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $153.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.46. The company has a market cap of $62.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -91.11 and a beta of 1.30. Snowflake Inc. has a twelve month low of $110.26 and a twelve month high of $405.00.
Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.52) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.13). Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.73% and a negative net margin of 41.25%. The business had revenue of $422.37 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $413.01 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.69) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -2.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Snowflake Company Profile
Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Snowflake (SNOW)
- Why This Dip in Advanced Auto Parts May be an Opportunity
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/22 – 8/26
- Institutional Buying Put A Bottom In Marvell Technology
- Dell Stock Retreats On Weaker Sales, Falls Into Value Terrirtory
- 3 Reasons Dollar General’s Rally Has Legs
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Snowflake Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Snowflake and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.