Snowball Hits Market Capitalization of $136,719.35 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Snowball has a market cap of $136,719.35 and $3,956.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Snowball alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002222 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00829556 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Snowball Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,734,467 coins and its circulating supply is 5,145,915 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.

Buying and Selling Snowball

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase . Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Snowball using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Snowball Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Snowball and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.