Snowball Hits Market Capitalization of $136,719.35 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded down 12.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. Snowball has a market cap of $136,719.35 and $3,956.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded down 22.3% against the dollar. One Snowball coin can now be bought for about $0.0266 or 0.00000133 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001677 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002222 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.98 or 0.00829556 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Snowball Profile
Snowball’s total supply is 17,734,467 coins and its circulating supply is 5,145,915 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball.
