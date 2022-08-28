Smith Moore & CO. Sells 89 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its holdings in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) by 1.8% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,831 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 89 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in FedEx were worth $1,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FDX. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ lifted its stake in FedEx by 53.2% in the 1st quarter. Skandinaviska Enskilda Banken AB publ now owns 66,692 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock valued at $15,432,000 after acquiring an additional 23,157 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 16.0% during the 1st quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 1,897 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 15.2% during the 1st quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. now owns 54,607 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $12,635,000 after purchasing an additional 7,192 shares in the last quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 21.5% during the 1st quarter. Value Partners Investments Inc. now owns 306,203 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $70,826,000 after purchasing an additional 54,116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its stake in shares of FedEx by 22.5% during the 1st quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $774,000 after purchasing an additional 614 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.92% of the company’s stock.

Get FedEx alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on FDX shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on FedEx from $280.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their target price on FedEx from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 30th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on FedEx from $277.00 to $282.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Stephens boosted their target price on FedEx from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lowered FedEx from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $333.00 to $275.00 in a report on Friday, July 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, FedEx has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $297.00.

FedEx Price Performance

Shares of FDX stock opened at $218.16 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. FedEx Co. has a twelve month low of $192.82 and a twelve month high of $269.25. The company has a market cap of $56.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $228.95 and a 200 day simple moving average of $219.95.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 23rd. The shipping service provider reported $6.87 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $6.91 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $24.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.28 billion. FedEx had a return on equity of 22.29% and a net margin of 4.09%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.01 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 23.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 2nd will be given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 1st. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.11%. FedEx’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.17%.

Insider Buying and Selling at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares in the company, valued at $1,922,781. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Robert B. Carter sold 12,310 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.67, for a total value of $2,765,687.70. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,916 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,337,977.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Jill Brannon sold 5,620 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,331,940.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,922,781. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 48,810 shares of company stock worth $11,199,898. 8.62% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

FedEx Profile

(Get Rating)

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. The company's FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; time-critical transportation services; and cross-border enablement, technology, and e-commerce transportation solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for FedEx Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FedEx and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.