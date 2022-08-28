Smith Moore & CO. Sells 1,526 Shares of The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS)

Smith Moore & CO. trimmed its holdings in The Mosaic Company (NYSE:MOS – Get Rating) by 7.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,526 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Mosaic were worth $1,280,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in MOS. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mosaic during the first quarter valued at about $28,000. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $33,000. FourThought Financial LLC increased its holdings in Mosaic by 5,000.0% during the first quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 510 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, First Command Bank purchased a new stake in Mosaic during the first quarter worth about $36,000. 82.54% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of MOS opened at $61.77 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $22.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.04, a PEG ratio of 0.64 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.65 and a current ratio of 1.30. The Mosaic Company has a fifty-two week low of $30.58 and a fifty-two week high of $79.28. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $50.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.98.

Mosaic ( NYSE:MOS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The basic materials company reported $3.64 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.94 by ($0.30). Mosaic had a net margin of 19.66% and a return on equity of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.62 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 91.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Mosaic Company will post 13.62 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. Mosaic’s payout ratio is currently 6.84%.

Mosaic declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, August 1st that authorizes the company to buyback $2.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the basic materials company to purchase up to 10.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Mosaic in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Mosaic from $59.00 to $52.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup upgraded shares of Mosaic from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $61.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.88.

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and Mosaic Fertilizantes. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names, as well as produces a double sulfate of potash magnesia product under K-Mag brand name.

