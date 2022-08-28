Smith Moore & CO. Reduces Holdings in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX)

Smith Moore & CO. lessened its stake in Mplx Lp (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 31,150 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 650 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Mplx were worth $1,034,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Griffin Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Mplx by 2.2% during the first quarter. Griffin Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,913 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $594,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. HighTower Trust Services LTA lifted its holdings in Mplx by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Trust Services LTA now owns 44,299 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $1,470,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 6.4% in the 1st quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 8,034 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the last quarter. American Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mplx by 2.3% in the 4th quarter. American Financial Group Inc. now owns 22,000 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $651,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mplx by 11.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 4,835 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $160,000 after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 24.73% of the company’s stock.

MPLX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. US Capital Advisors downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Mplx from $41.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.14.

Shares of MPLX opened at $33.25 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $33.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.62 and a beta of 1.55. Mplx Lp has a fifty-two week low of $27.43 and a fifty-two week high of $35.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63, a current ratio of 0.74 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average is $30.75 and its 200-day moving average is $31.93.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.81 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.94 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.59 billion. Mplx had a return on equity of 28.66% and a net margin of 30.73%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 22.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.66 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Mplx Lp will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 12th. Investors of record on Friday, August 5th were paid a $0.705 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 4th. This represents a $2.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.48%. Mplx’s payout ratio is 90.10%.

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, exchange, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; gathering, storage, transportation, and distribution of crude oil and refined products, as well as other hydrocarbon-based products; and sale of residue gas and condensate.

