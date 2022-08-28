Smith Moore & CO. Increases Stock Position in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Smith Moore & CO. grew its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 100.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 14,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,233 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $779,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 127.7% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,378,806 shares of the company’s stock worth $666,599,000 after buying an additional 6,942,572 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 138.8% during the 1st quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 10,769,861 shares of the company’s stock valued at $579,957,000 after purchasing an additional 6,259,544 shares during the last quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 99.2% during the 1st quarter. Sage Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,838,532 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,105,000 after purchasing an additional 3,903,057 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 156.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,362,303 shares of the company’s stock valued at $181,060,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051,417 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 122.9% during the 1st quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 3,292,656 shares of the company’s stock valued at $177,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,815,272 shares during the last quarter.

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Price Performance

SCHX opened at $48.06 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.30. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $43.02 and a 52 week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

