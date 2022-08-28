Smith Moore & CO. Has $824,000 Holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its holdings in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF (BATS:EFAV – Get Rating) by 19.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 11,428 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,839 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF were worth $824,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $47,000. Nvwm LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, Herold Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF in the first quarter valued at about $72,000.

BATS:EFAV opened at $62.97 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $64.00 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.46. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol EAFE ETF has a 52-week low of $64.68 and a 52-week high of $76.51.

