Smith Moore & CO. Has $646,000 Stock Holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Smith Moore & CO. cut its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 3.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,276 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,271,090 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $546,239,000 after purchasing an additional 65,054 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,946,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $492,083,000 after purchasing an additional 29,493 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,564,435 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $260,687,000 after buying an additional 28,883 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 77.7% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,040,077 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $204,945,000 after buying an additional 454,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 12.2% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 927,632 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $154,906,000 after buying an additional 100,517 shares during the last quarter. 89.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Jack Henry & Associates Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ JKHY opened at $197.47 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $195.11 and its 200-day moving average is $188.81. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 1-year low of $147.50 and a 1-year high of $212.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The firm has a market cap of $14.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.97, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.62 and a beta of 0.63.

Jack Henry & Associates Dividend Announcement

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 16th. The technology company reported $1.10 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $482.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $480.30 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 26.99% and a net margin of 18.68%. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.04 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 29th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.99%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is 39.68%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on JKHY. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $185.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on Jack Henry & Associates to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 23rd. DA Davidson cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $210.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 18th. StockNews.com cut Jack Henry & Associates from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Jack Henry & Associates from $175.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $184.00.

Jack Henry & Associates Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc provides technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations in the United States. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The company offers information and transaction processing solutions for banks ranging from community to multi-billion-dollar asset institutions under the Jack Henry Banking brand; core data processing solutions for various credit unions under the Symitar brand; and specialized financial performance, imaging and payments processing, information security and risk management, retail delivery, and online and mobile solutions to financial institutions and corporate entities under the ProfitStars brand.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JKHY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.