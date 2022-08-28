Smith Moore & CO. Has $1.31 Million Holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI)

Smith Moore & CO. raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 21,514 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 879 shares during the quarter. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF were worth $1,311,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,046,238 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,595,000 after purchasing an additional 17,704 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,875,789 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,348,000 after purchasing an additional 6,338 shares during the period. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $70,270,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 926,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,476,000 after purchasing an additional 62,822 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF by 17.5% during the first quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 673,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,082,000 after purchasing an additional 100,389 shares during the period.

Get iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Stock Down 4.0 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IHI opened at $51.30 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $52.29 and its 200-day moving average is $55.12. iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF has a twelve month low of $47.24 and a twelve month high of $67.29.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IHI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF (NYSEARCA:IHI – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Medical Devices ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.