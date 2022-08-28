Smith Moore & CO. Buys 6,953 Shares of Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ)

Smith Moore & CO. lifted its stake in Invesco Municipal Trust (NYSE:VKQ – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 77,924 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,953 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in Invesco Municipal Trust were worth $897,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 79,834 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 8,373 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 111,019 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after buying an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 346,419 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,652,000 after buying an additional 36,791 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,932 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $308,000 after buying an additional 2,162 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco Municipal Trust by 14.5% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 69,485 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $933,000 after buying an additional 8,776 shares in the last quarter. 17.10% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of VKQ stock opened at $10.22 on Friday. Invesco Municipal Trust has a 52-week low of $9.58 and a 52-week high of $14.15. The business’s fifty day moving average is $10.35 and its 200 day moving average is $10.69.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.0451 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th. This represents a $0.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.30%.

Invesco Municipal Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Invesco Ltd. The fund is co-managed by Invesco Advisers, Inc, INVESCO Asset Management (Japan) Limited, INVESCO Asset Management Deutschland GmbH, INVESCO Asset Management Limited, Invesco Hong Kong Limited, INVESCO Senior Secured Management, Inc, and Invesco Canada Ltd.

