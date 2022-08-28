Smith Moore & CO. Buys 1,922 Shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP)

Smith Moore & CO. increased its stake in shares of American Electric Power Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) by 36.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,260 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Smith Moore & CO.’s holdings in American Electric Power were worth $724,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Aldebaran Financial Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 4.2% during the first quarter. Aldebaran Financial Inc. now owns 2,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.5% during the first quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 4,157 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. grew its position in American Electric Power by 2.2% during the first quarter. Bridgewater Advisors Inc. now owns 4,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $465,000 after buying an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 6.3% during the first quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 1,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,000 after buying an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Gryphon Financial Partners LLC grew its position in American Electric Power by 1.8% during the first quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 5,875 shares of the company’s stock worth $586,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get American Electric Power alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on AEP. Citigroup increased their price target on American Electric Power from $94.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on American Electric Power to $107.00 in a research note on Monday, August 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on American Electric Power from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on American Electric Power from $111.00 to $118.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $105.71.

Insider Activity at American Electric Power

American Electric Power Stock Down 1.5 %

In related news, EVP Therace Risch sold 5,330 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.35, for a total value of $545,525.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 8,248 shares in the company, valued at $844,182.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . 0.12% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AEP opened at $101.82 on Friday. American Electric Power Company, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.22 and a 52 week high of $105.48. The stock has a market capitalization of $52.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $97.47 and a 200-day moving average of $97.37.

American Electric Power (NASDAQ:AEP – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.01. American Electric Power had a return on equity of 10.46% and a net margin of 14.39%. The company had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.98 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.18 EPS. American Electric Power’s revenue was up 21.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that American Electric Power Company, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

American Electric Power Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 10th will be paid a $0.78 dividend. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 9th. American Electric Power’s payout ratio is 61.30%.

About American Electric Power

(Get Rating)

American Electric Power Company, Inc, an electric public utility holding company, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity for sale to retail and wholesale customers in the United States. It operates through Vertically Integrated Utilities, Transmission and Distribution Utilities, AEP Transmission Holdco, and Generation & Marketing segments.

See Also

