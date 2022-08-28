SmileyCoin Tops 1-Day Trading Volume of $4.00 (SMLY)

SmileyCoin (SMLY) traded 29.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 27th. SmileyCoin has a market capitalization of $175,833.50 and approximately $4.00 worth of SmileyCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, SmileyCoin has traded 47.6% lower against the U.S. dollar. One SmileyCoin coin can currently be bought for $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Infinitecoin (IFC) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pakcoin (PAK) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Emerald Crypto (EMD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Anoncoin (ANC) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0198 or 0.00000099 BTC.

DNotes (NOTE) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Comet (CMT) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0032 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SocialCoin (SOCC) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SmileyCoin Profile

SMLY is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the

Scrypt hashing algorithm. SmileyCoin’s total supply is 30,339,280,000 coins and its circulating supply is 15,806,193,400 coins. SmileyCoin’s official Twitter account is @smileycoinnews and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for SmileyCoin is tutor-web.info.

Buying and Selling SmileyCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “A scrypt alternative crypto currency taking an education angle. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmileyCoin directly using US dollars.

