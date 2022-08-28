SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY) Short Interest Up 359.8% in August

SMC Co. (OTCMKTS:SMCAY – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 49,200 shares, an increase of 359.8% from the July 31st total of 10,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 211,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.2 days.
SMC Price Performance
Shares of SMCAY stock traded down $0.54 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $24.12. The stock had a trading volume of 48,459 shares, compared to its average volume of 157,671. SMC has a twelve month low of $20.47 and a twelve month high of $37.10. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.52. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.70 and a beta of 0.97.
About SMC
