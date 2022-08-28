Smaugs NFT Trading Down 7.8% This Week (SMG)

Smaugs NFT (SMG) traded down 23.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on August 28th. During the last week, Smaugs NFT has traded down 7.8% against the dollar. One Smaugs NFT coin can now be bought for $0.0007 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Smaugs NFT has a market cap of $24,305.12 and approximately $386.00 worth of Smaugs NFT was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004994 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 37.7% against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001673 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00002218 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $165.92 or 0.00828517 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
Smaugs NFT Profile
Smaugs NFT’s total supply is 90,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 35,000,000 coins. Smaugs NFT’s official Twitter account is @smaugsnft.
Smaugs NFT Coin Trading
Receive News & Updates for Smaugs NFT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Smaugs NFT and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.