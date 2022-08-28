SmartPad 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19,566.00 (PAD)

SmartPad (PAD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. SmartPad has a market cap of $1.00 million and $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartPad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SmartPad has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

SmartPad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,068,209 coins. SmartPad’s official Twitter account is @SmartPad7.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as SmartPad directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SmartPad should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase SmartPad using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

