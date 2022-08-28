SmartPad 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $19,566.00 (PAD)

SmartPad (PAD) traded 7.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 8:00 AM Eastern on August 28th. SmartPad has a market cap of $1.00 million and $19,566.00 worth of SmartPad was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One SmartPad coin can currently be purchased for $0.0050 or 0.00000017 BTC on major exchanges. In the last week, SmartPad has traded 9.3% lower against the dollar.
Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.
- Tarality (TARAL) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.
- The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.
- Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004989 BTC.
- Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.
- Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 37.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $98.34 or 0.00428675 BTC.
- XRP (XRP) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001674 BTC.
- Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 2.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00002229 BTC.
- Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $165.90 or 0.00827703 BTC.
- Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.
SmartPad Coin Profile
SmartPad’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 200,068,209 coins. SmartPad’s official Twitter account is @SmartPad7.
SmartPad Coin Trading
