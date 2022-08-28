Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG) Short Interest Up 85.7% in August

Smart Powerr Corp. (NASDAQ:CREG – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,900 shares, a growth of 85.7% from the July 31st total of 2,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 19,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Smart Powerr Price Performance

Shares of Smart Powerr stock remained flat at $3.23 during trading on Friday. 13,848 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,677. Smart Powerr has a 52 week low of $2.62 and a 52 week high of $9.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $3.17 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.46.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Smart Powerr in a research report on Thursday. They set a “sell” rating on the stock.

Smart Powerr Company Profile

Smart Powerr Corp. engages in the recycling energy business in China. The company designs, finances, constructs, installs, operates, and transfers waste energy recycling projects to mid- to large-size enterprises involved in high energy-consuming businesses. It provides waste pressure-to-energy solutions, including the Blast Furnace Top Gas Recovery Turbine Unit, a system that utilizes high pressure gas emitted from the blast furnace top to drive turbine units and generate electricity; and waste heat-to-energy solutions, such as heat power generation projects for applications in cement, steel, coking coal, and nonferrous metal industries, which collect the residual heat from various manufacturing processes.

Further Reading

