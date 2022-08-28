Skba Capital Management LLC Sells 23,000 Shares of First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in First American Financial Co. (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) by 26.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 64,900 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 23,000 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of First American Financial worth $4,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its stake in First American Financial by 313.1% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 409 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 33.2% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in First American Financial by 110.9% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 561 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd purchased a new position in First American Financial in the 4th quarter worth approximately $105,000. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of First American Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $153,000. Institutional investors own 84.95% of the company’s stock.

FAF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of First American Financial from $86.00 to $77.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $81.00 to $79.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on shares of First American Financial from $87.00 to $83.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $64.68.

NYSE FAF traded down $1.11 on Friday, reaching $56.78. 407,594 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 759,472. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.91 billion, a PE ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.21. First American Financial Co. has a one year low of $48.81 and a one year high of $81.54. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $55.37 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.94.

First American Financial (NYSE:FAF – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The insurance provider reported $2.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.61. The firm had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.12 billion. First American Financial had a net margin of 10.11% and a return on equity of 15.41%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that First American Financial Co. will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. This is a positive change from First American Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 7th. First American Financial’s payout ratio is presently 24.82%.

First American Financial Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides financial services. It operates through Title Insurance and Services, and Specialty Insurance segments. The Title Insurance and Services segment issues title insurance policies on residential and commercial property, as well as offers related products and services.

