Skba Capital Management LLC Purchases 39,800 Shares of ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN)

Skba Capital Management LLC lifted its position in ManpowerGroup Inc. (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) by 50.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 117,965 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 39,800 shares during the quarter. ManpowerGroup accounts for 2.0% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Skba Capital Management LLC owned about 0.22% of ManpowerGroup worth $11,079,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 41,495 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,897,000 after buying an additional 2,199 shares in the last quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Lingohr & Partner Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,900 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $460,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,413,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in ManpowerGroup during the 1st quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in ManpowerGroup by 31.1% during the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 36,490 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,484,000 after buying an additional 8,662 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.26% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on MAN. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup from $120.00 to $94.00 in a report on Friday, July 15th. Truist Financial lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, July 15th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of ManpowerGroup to $80.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lowered shares of ManpowerGroup from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $120.00 to $84.00 in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ManpowerGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $82.67.

In other ManpowerGroup news, Director Ulice Payne, Jr. sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.69, for a total transaction of $52,014.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,532 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $739,639.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 1.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ManpowerGroup stock traded down $4.25 on Friday, reaching $73.91. The stock had a trading volume of 431,540 shares, compared to its average volume of 432,619. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $77.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $87.94. The company has a quick ratio of 1.19, a current ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. ManpowerGroup Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.66 and a 1 year high of $123.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.52, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.70.

ManpowerGroup (NYSE:MAN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The business services provider reported $2.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.31 by $0.02. ManpowerGroup had a net margin of 2.04% and a return on equity of 18.15%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.28 billion. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that ManpowerGroup Inc. will post 8.72 EPS for the current year.

ManpowerGroup Inc provides workforce solutions and services in the Americas, Southern Europe, Northern Europe, and the Asia Pacific Middle East region. The company offers recruitment services, including permanent, temporary, and contract recruitment of professionals, as well as administrative and industrial positions under the Manpower and Experis brands.

