Skba Capital Management LLC Has $286,000 Position in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Skba Capital Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) by 5.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,550 shares of the company’s stock after selling 240 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $286,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MDLZ. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. now owns 1,525,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,740,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,337,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,950,000 after buying an additional 22,187 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Mondelez International by 283.9% during the 1st quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 125,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,856,000 after buying an additional 92,534 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,361,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,274,000 after buying an additional 27,738 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in Mondelez International by 5.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,746,802 shares of the company’s stock worth $235,224,000 after buying an additional 204,543 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.10% of the company’s stock.

Get Mondelez International alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have weighed in on the company. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Mondelez International to $79.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com raised Mondelez International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $73.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on Mondelez International to $72.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on Mondelez International from $73.00 to $70.00 in a report on Monday, July 18th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $73.18.

Mondelez International Stock Down 2.7 %

NASDAQ MDLZ traded down $1.73 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $62.73. 7,071,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,807,091. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $63.27. Mondelez International, Inc. has a one year low of $57.63 and a one year high of $69.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.68. The company has a market capitalization of $85.98 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 0.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.03. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.67% and a net margin of 12.93%. The firm had revenue of $7.27 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.81 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.66 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Mondelez International Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be issued a $0.385 dividend. This represents a $1.54 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.35. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio is presently 50.91%.

Mondelez International Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures, markets, and sells snack food and beverage products in the Latin America, North America, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It provides biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDLZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Mondelez International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mondelez International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.