Skba Capital Management LLC Buys 15,540 Shares of American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG)

Skba Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in American International Group, Inc. (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) by 5.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 326,935 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 15,540 shares during the quarter. American International Group comprises 3.7% of Skba Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in American International Group were worth $20,522,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIG. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 0.3% in the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 53,292 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,345,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Goodwin Daniel L lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.4% in the first quarter. Goodwin Daniel L now owns 9,625 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $604,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares in the last quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 1.3% in the first quarter. 44 Wealth Management LLC now owns 18,497 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,161,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 2.1% in the first quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 11,621 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $729,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American International Group by 6.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Planning Services Inc. now owns 4,301 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 92.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AIG shares. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 target price on shares of American International Group in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. StockNews.com lowered American International Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 2nd. Finally, Barclays cut their price objective on American International Group from $63.00 to $56.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $66.17.

In other news, EVP Luciana Fato sold 17,000 shares of American International Group stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total value of $918,170.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 45,444 shares in the company, valued at $2,454,430.44. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

American International Group stock traded down $2.26 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $53.00. 5,647,901 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,973,742. The company has a current ratio of 0.32, a quick ratio of 0.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The stock has a market cap of $40.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 1.19. American International Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.40 and a 1-year high of $65.73. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $52.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $57.22.

American International Group (NYSE:AIG – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The insurance provider reported $1.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.21 by ($0.02). American International Group had a return on equity of 7.12% and a net margin of 22.23%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.52 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that American International Group, Inc. will post 5.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.32 per share. This represents a $1.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. American International Group’s payout ratio is 8.40%.

American International Group announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 3rd that authorizes the company to repurchase $6.50 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the insurance provider to purchase up to 13.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

American International Group, Inc offers insurance products for commercial, institutional, and individual customers in North America and internationally. The company's General Insurance segment provides general liability, environmental, commercial automobile liability, workers' compensation, casualty, and crisis management insurance products; commercial, industrial, and energy-related property insurance; and aerospace, political risk, trade credit, portfolio solutions, crop, and marine insurance.

