Skba Capital Management LLC Buys 150 Shares of Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG)

Skba Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) by 0.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 38,870 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Skba Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Packaging Co. of America were worth $6,068,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,934,846 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,080,331,000 after acquiring an additional 155,646 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Packaging Co. of America by 11.8% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,521,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $551,996,000 after acquiring an additional 370,435 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 1.8% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,806,289 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $245,285,000 after purchasing an additional 31,772 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,065,816 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $145,097,000 after purchasing an additional 50,255 shares during the period. Finally, Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 18.7% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 923,497 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $125,734,000 after purchasing an additional 145,650 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.01% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CFO Robert P. Mundy sold 13,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.30, for a total value of $2,212,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,219,479.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $144.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $162.00 to $154.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Packaging Co. of America from $158.00 to $144.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $158.14.

PKG stock traded down $4.62 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $138.94. The company had a trading volume of 354,833 shares, compared to its average volume of 673,436. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.07 and a quick ratio of 2.09. Packaging Co. of America has a 1 year low of $124.78 and a 1 year high of $168.50. The company has a market capitalization of $13.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.43 and a beta of 0.77. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $139.66 and a 200-day moving average price of $149.26.

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $3.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.85 by $0.38. Packaging Co. of America had a net margin of 12.13% and a return on equity of 28.76%. The business had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.14 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.17 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Packaging Co. of America will post 11.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Packaging Corporation of America manufactures and sells containerboard and corrugated packaging products in the United States. The company operates through Packaging and Paper segments. The Packaging segment offers various containerboard and corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers used to protect and transport manufactured goods; multi-color boxes and displays that help to merchandise the packaged product in retail locations; and honeycomb protective packaging products, as well as packaging for meat, fresh fruit and vegetables, processed food, beverages, and other industrial and consumer products.

