SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM) Short Interest Update

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd (NYSE:SKM – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 922,000 shares, a drop of 21.9% from the July 31st total of 1,180,000 shares. Approximately 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 391,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On SK Telecom Co.,Ltd

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its stake in SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 1,039.0% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,196 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 1,091 shares during the last quarter. Hanson & Doremus Investment Management bought a new position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd during the second quarter worth $27,000. Investors Research Corp boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 52.9% during the first quarter. Investors Research Corp now owns 1,576 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares in the last quarter. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 69.8% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 2,043 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd by 903.5% during the second quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,549 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,295 shares in the last quarter. 3.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com lowered shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday.

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Price Performance

SK Telecom Co.,Ltd Company Profile

Shares of SK Telecom Co.,Ltd stock traded down $0.61 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $21.06. The company had a trading volume of 303,333 shares, compared to its average volume of 388,104. The company has a current ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The company has a market capitalization of $9.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33 and a beta of 0.73. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $22.44 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.51. SK Telecom Co.,Ltd has a 1-year low of $21.02 and a 1-year high of $48.47.

SK Telecom Co, Ltd. provides wireless telecommunication services in South Korea. The company operates through three segments: Cellular Services, Fixed-Line Telecommunications Services, and Other Businesses. The Cellular Services segment offers wireless voice and data transmission, Internet of Things solutions, platform, cloud, smart factory solutions, subscription, and metaverse platform-based services, as well as sells wireless devices.

