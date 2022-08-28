Sit Investment Associates Inc. Sells 163,235 Shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. reduced its position in shares of BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. (NYSE:EGF – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,658,146 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163,235 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund were worth $18,372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Fiera Capital Corp increased its position in BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 65,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $823,000 after acquiring an additional 1,869 shares in the last quarter.

EGF opened at $10.30 on Friday. BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc. has a 1-year low of $10.08 and a 1-year high of $13.02. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.47 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $10.76.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 15th will be given a $0.041 dividend. This represents a $0.49 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 12th.

BlackRock Enhanced Government Fund, Inc is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It primarily invests in a portfolio of United States government and government agency securities, including the U.S.

