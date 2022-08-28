Sit Investment Associates Inc. Has $15.29 Million Position in Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. grew its stake in shares of Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 213,221 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 9,540 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Marvell Technology were worth $15,290,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in MRVL. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Marvell Technology by 1,141.8% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 243,735 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $21,324,000 after purchasing an additional 224,108 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,318 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $203,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 5.8% in the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 121,373 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $10,619,000 after purchasing an additional 6,665 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its position in Marvell Technology by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 213,676 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,695,000 after purchasing an additional 21,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC raised its position in Marvell Technology by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 9,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $847,000 after purchasing an additional 338 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.11% of the company’s stock.

Get Marvell Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on MRVL. KeyCorp dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $75.00 to $65.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Benchmark began coverage on shares of Marvell Technology in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price objective on shares of Marvell Technology from $98.00 to $82.00 in a report on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Marvell Technology from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $82.59.

Marvell Technology Trading Down 8.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:MRVL opened at $50.17 on Friday. Marvell Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $41.07 and a 12 month high of $93.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $50.41 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.22. The firm has a market cap of $42.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.24, a PEG ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.46.

Marvell Technology (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The semiconductor company reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.01. Marvell Technology had a negative net margin of 9.82% and a positive return on equity of 6.92%. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.21 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Marvell Technology, Inc. will post 1.69 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Marvell Technology Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.48%. Marvell Technology’s payout ratio is currently -39.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Marvell Technology

In other Marvell Technology news, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total value of $801,920.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Loi Nguyen sold 1,512 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $90,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 207,727 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,463,620. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Dan Christman sold 14,000 shares of Marvell Technology stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.28, for a total transaction of $801,920.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 92,203 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,281,387.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 25,512 shares of company stock worth $1,374,990. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

Marvell Technology Profile

(Get Rating)

Marvell Technology, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells analog, mixed-signal, digital signal processing, and embedded and standalone integrated circuits. It offers a portfolio of Ethernet solutions, including controllers, network adapters, physical transceivers, and switches; single or multiple core processors; ASIC; and printer System-on-a-Chip products and application processors.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRVL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Marvell Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRVL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Marvell Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Marvell Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.