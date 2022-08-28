Sit Investment Associates Inc. Grows Holdings in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Sit Investment Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 2.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,412 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,290 shares during the period. Sit Investment Associates Inc.’s holdings in Salesforce were worth $13,464,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRM. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its stake in Salesforce by 128.9% during the 4th quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Salesforce during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 1,350.0% during the 1st quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 145 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Retirement Group LLC grew its holdings in Salesforce by 65.5% during the 1st quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 182 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. 77.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total value of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,239.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Salesforce news, CEO Marc Benioff sold 2,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $190.69, for a total transaction of $438,587.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 27,761,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,293,815,263.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 516 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.86, for a total transaction of $91,775.76. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 30,486 shares in the company, valued at $5,422,239.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 77,749 shares of company stock valued at $13,747,316. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on CRM. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $210.00 in a report on Thursday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $260.00 to $255.00 in a report on Thursday. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $250.00 to $225.00 in a report on Thursday. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Salesforce from $225.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Finally, William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a report on Wednesday, June 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $246.26.

Shares of CRM opened at $165.23 on Friday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $177.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $185.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company has a market capitalization of $164.40 billion, a PE ratio of 305.98, a P/E/G ratio of 4.95 and a beta of 1.08. Salesforce, Inc. has a 52-week low of $154.55 and a 52-week high of $311.75.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 24th. The CRM provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.70 billion. Salesforce had a net margin of 1.83% and a return on equity of 3.35%. The business’s revenue was up 21.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.87 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

