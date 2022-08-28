Siren (SI) Trading Up 23.8% This Week

Siren (SI) traded up 9.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM ET on August 28th. One Siren coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0662 or 0.00000331 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Siren has a market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,905.00 worth of Siren was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Siren has traded up 23.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Siren alerts:

Grid+ (GRID) traded 387,579.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,001.41 or 0.09985469 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004991 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $19,973.69 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Mammoth (MMT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005008 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00004056 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00002551 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.89 or 0.00129168 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.51 or 0.00032458 BTC.

About Siren

Siren (SI) is a coin. Its genesis date was November 14th, 2020. Siren’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 22,446,120 coins. Siren’s official Twitter account is @sirenprotocol.

Siren Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “SIREN is a distributed protocol for creating, trading, and redeeming fully-collateralized options contracts for any ERC-20 token on Ethereum. Siren uses a fully-collateralized approach to writing options that don’t require any oracles to function. A single MarketsRegistry contract creates and coordinates individual markets. Once a Market contract is created anyone can interact with it in a permissionless manner. The solvency of a position is ensured at all times by the collateral locked in the smart contract. “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Siren directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Siren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Siren using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Siren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Siren and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.