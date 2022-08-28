SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING) Short Interest Up 376.8% in August

SinglePoint Inc. (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 150,200 shares, a growth of 376.8% from the July 31st total of 31,500 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 3,944,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

SING stock remained flat at $0.13 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 169,571 shares, compared to its average volume of 674,796. SinglePoint has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.34. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $0.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $0.11.

SinglePoint (OTCMKTS:SING – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 16th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.54 million during the quarter.

SinglePoint Inc focuses on providing renewable energy solutions and energy-efficient applications in the United States. It offers solar and air purification services; and solar installation and brokerage services. The company also operates as an online store; supplies hydroponic supplies and nutrients to commercial and individual farmers, as well as nutrients, lights, HVAC systems, and other products to individuals that are interested in horticulture; and offers automotive technology solutions for vehicle repairs.

