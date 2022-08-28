Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF) Short Interest Down 47.5% in August

Signify (OTCMKTS:SFFYF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 183,500 shares, a decline of 47.5% from the July 31st total of 349,700 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 183.5 days.

Signify Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS:SFFYF remained flat at $30.50 during mid-day trading on Friday. 80 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,687. The company has a 50 day moving average of $33.07 and a two-hundred day moving average of $39.74. Signify has a 12 month low of $29.42 and a 12 month high of $58.00.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SFFYF shares. Citigroup upgraded shares of Signify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, June 10th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price objective on shares of Signify from €50.00 ($51.02) to €40.00 ($40.82) in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th.

Signify Company Profile

Signify N.V. provides lighting products, systems, and services in Europe, the Americas, and internationally. The company operates through Digital Solutions, Digital Products, and Conventional Products segments. It offers light-emitting diode (LED) and conventional luminaires, systems, and services for various market segments comprising offices, commercial buildings, shops, hospitality, industry, agriculture, and outdoor environments.

Featured Stories

