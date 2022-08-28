Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY) Short Interest Update

Sify Technologies Limited (NASDAQ:SIFY – Get Rating) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 95,400 shares, a drop of 48.6% from the July 31st total of 185,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 53,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

Institutional Trading of Sify Technologies

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SIFY. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 67.9% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 24,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $75,000 after purchasing an additional 10,108 shares during the period. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 25.8% in the first quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 49,845 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $149,000 after purchasing an additional 10,234 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 166,434.8% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 148,216 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $289,000 after purchasing an additional 148,127 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 102,442 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $331,000 after purchasing an additional 43,900 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Associates Ltd. boosted its holdings in Sify Technologies by 33.0% in the first quarter. Pinnacle Associates Ltd. now owns 224,635 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $672,000 after purchasing an additional 55,750 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.64% of the company’s stock.

Sify Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of SIFY stock traded down $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $2.11. 69,024 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 105,105. Sify Technologies has a fifty-two week low of $1.87 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.48.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Sify Technologies Company Profile

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Sify Technologies in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Sify Technologies Limited provides integrated ICT solutions and services in India and internationally. It operates through Network Centric Services, Data Center Services, and Digital Services segments. The Network Centric Services segment offers internet, internet protocol and multi-protocol label switching virtual private network, SDWAN, managed Wi-Fi, internet of things, wholesale and retail voice, managed services, dedicated internet access, and proactive monitoring and management of the network and devices.

