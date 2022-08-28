Short Interest in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Rises By 137.5%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 3.9 %

NASDAQ DXGE traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $29.86. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835. WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67.

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Increases Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DXGE. Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 18,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $611,000 after acquiring an additional 1,294 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock valued at $838,000 after buying an additional 4,451 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 32,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,111,000 after buying an additional 6,368 shares in the last quarter.

