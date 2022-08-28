Short Interest in WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE) Rises By 137.5%

WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund (NASDAQ:DXGE – Get Rating) saw a large growth in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 15,200 shares, a growth of 137.5% from the July 31st total of 6,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 19.0 days.
WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Trading Down 3.9 %
NASDAQ DXGE traded down $1.22 on Friday, hitting $29.86. 505 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,835. WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund has a fifty-two week low of $29.21 and a fifty-two week high of $37.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $30.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $32.67.
WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund Increases Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.77 per share. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. This is a boost from WisdomTree Germany Hedged Equity Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
