Short Interest in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP) Declines By 50.6%

TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totalling 45,900 shares, a drop of 50.6% from the July 31st total of 92,900 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Approximately 0.9% of the company’s shares are short sold.

TOP Financial Group Trading Down 3.0 %

Shares of TOP opened at $9.05 on Friday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $22.23. TOP Financial Group has a 52 week low of $7.00 and a 52 week high of $50.97.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TOP Financial Group stock. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in TOP Financial Group Limited (NASDAQ:TOP – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 16,354 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $404,000. Jane Street Group LLC owned about 0.05% of TOP Financial Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

TOP Financial Group Company Profile

Zhong Yang Financial Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online brokerage company in Hong Kong. It is involved in the trading of local and overseas equities, futures, and options products; and provision of comprehensive brokerage and value-added services, including trade order placement and execution, account management, and customer support services.

